Cort blazing US tracks

By Calvin Chapman

Guyana’s daredevil, Leroy Cort continued his impressive form on two wheels last weekend at the Miami International Speedway, Homestead, Florida, with five podium finishes from as many races inclusive of four second place and one victory.

Cort, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport, recounted that, “We had a packed two-day event which isn’t usually the custom. So I was nervous from the start since the first time being allowed on track would be the practice session Saturday morning before racing begins.

Unfortunately, during the first race event of the day; a three-hour endurance race, the point’s leader had a brake malfunction and died on track after running off track. They closed the track for the rest of the day and I can’t explain the feelings we all experienced that day. The officials decided to compact the two-day event into Sunday so we were off to the races then. And, they were mixed feelings still every time we came around the turn our fellow racer died.”

Despite the dark cloud looming over the weekend, Cort got off to a flier. He said that, “I started the day off good with two-second place finishes, 0.4 seconds and 0.7s behind the winner in the respective races. The third race I started to encounter bike problems (water leak) and despite a collision on the final turn trying to overtake the first place guy, I still managed to finish second.

In the penultimate race, I finally got the 1st place finish in the Middleweight Grand Prix. By then the bike was spewing water and smoke but I had no choice but to ride it out and I managed a second in the last race of the day although the motor blew as I crossed the finish line.”

The Eat-In Snackette, Flatrate Installs Inc. and Antham Racing Suits sponsored rider revealed that the weekend wasn’t just about racing, with the passing of a very experienced racer at no fault of his own; it opened his eyes to how precious life is.

Cort noted that the driver died doing what he loved and, “If I ever go, I’d wish the same.” He continued, “Big things next year to come with racing (for me). I hope to make my presence in the Caribbean and I look forward to sharing the knowledge and experience I’ve gained these few years racing here.”

Cort is really looking forward to the 2021 season, with a potential deal with the ‘Dunkin Donuts’ franchise on the cards.