24 new COVID-19 cases recorded, Region 4 records 14

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases yesterday with Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) accounting for 14 of them.
This was presented in their daily dashboard update which also revealed that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 5,839.
Further, it says that 692 persons are in approved home isolation, 43 are in institutional isolation, 26 are in institutional quarantine and six are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 154 deaths and 4,944 persons have recovered.
Additionally, 33,350 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide to date.

 

Features/Columnists

  One-at-a-time contractors

    Kaieteur News – Guyana is expected to earn US$200M in oil revenues this year. This is 50 percent less than what ExxonMobil...

