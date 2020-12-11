Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trump study Guyana to a tee

Dec 11, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Once a week, de President of de US does get a detailed intelligence briefing. Plus when certain foreign policy matters arise he does have to be briefed in detail.
Before de United States impose travel restrictions on persons in Guyana, Trump had to approve it. He had to be briefed on de matter.
He gat to be told about all de excuses and shenanigans dat was employed to steal de elections. He wud have been told about de need for a recount, de challenging of de legality of de recount, de claim about dead and migrant people voting and de amount of legal challenges. All this happen in Guyana and Trump would have known about it.
It should therefore not come as any surprise dat de same things he hear in Guyana is de same thing Trump claiming in the United States. But unlike Guyana where you had a five-month impasse, in de US by the second week in January, there will be a new President in de White House.
Despite this, Trump do a great deal of damage to de United States’ reputation as a democratic nation. To question de outcome of an election in de United States was unthinkable but this is what is happening simply because Trump ego is bigger dan de US Defence spending.
Dem boys seh if democracy under threat in de US, it will be under threat elsewhere in de world.
Talk half and wait fuh see whether Trump gan appoint heself as Leader of the Opposition!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

Dec 11, 2020

GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 Cricket Semis on today The much anticipated semi-finals of the inaugural National over-40 T20 cricket tournament is scheduled for today with a double header at Everest....
Read More
Tricia Fiedtkou to Chair GOA Women in Sport Commission

Tricia Fiedtkou to Chair GOA Women in Sport...

Dec 11, 2020

GFF, UEFA and Concacaf discuss ‘Bounce Back’ Programme

GFF, UEFA and Concacaf discuss ‘Bounce Back’...

Dec 11, 2020

GFF makes historic payments to players for 2012 Mexico game following independent investigation

GFF makes historic payments to players for 2012...

Dec 11, 2020

Concacaf to launch new senior women’s national team competitions to benefit entire Confederation

Concacaf to launch new senior women’s national...

Dec 11, 2020

Contributions made to Clubs, NGOs, Churches and Less Fortunate Families

Contributions made to Clubs, NGOs, Churches and...

Dec 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Unbothered

    Kaieteur News – The government appears unperturbed by the continued rise in COVID-19 cases locally. For this week alone,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]