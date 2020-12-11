Trump study Guyana to a tee

Dem Boys Seh…

Once a week, de President of de US does get a detailed intelligence briefing. Plus when certain foreign policy matters arise he does have to be briefed in detail.

Before de United States impose travel restrictions on persons in Guyana, Trump had to approve it. He had to be briefed on de matter.

He gat to be told about all de excuses and shenanigans dat was employed to steal de elections. He wud have been told about de need for a recount, de challenging of de legality of de recount, de claim about dead and migrant people voting and de amount of legal challenges. All this happen in Guyana and Trump would have known about it.

It should therefore not come as any surprise dat de same things he hear in Guyana is de same thing Trump claiming in the United States. But unlike Guyana where you had a five-month impasse, in de US by the second week in January, there will be a new President in de White House.

Despite this, Trump do a great deal of damage to de United States’ reputation as a democratic nation. To question de outcome of an election in de United States was unthinkable but this is what is happening simply because Trump ego is bigger dan de US Defence spending.

Dem boys seh if democracy under threat in de US, it will be under threat elsewhere in de world.

Talk half and wait fuh see whether Trump gan appoint heself as Leader of the Opposition!