One suspect nabbed; funeral today

Construction worker shot dead for motorcycle…

Kaieteur News – Police have nabbed one of the suspects who they believe killed a 60-year-old man for his motorcycle and left his worker traumatized.

The man, identified as Peter Gonsalves, a construction worker of Pere Street, Kitty, was riddled with bullets around 21:30 hrs. on Monday evening.

Gonsalves was killed by the armed bandits who arrived on another motorcycle in front of Red Bar, located on Garnett Street.

Witnessing his boss being shot repeatedly was Ravindra Ramlakhan, 18, of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Police revealed yesterday that the suspect was caught on Wednesday, following leads they obtained from investigations. The lawmen told Kaieteur News that they are continuing efforts to trap another who is still on the run.

Kaieteur News reported that Gonsalves had left his house on his black and white Honda XR motorcycle with Ramlakhan (the pillion rider), in search of cigarettes.

It was during the search for the item, Kaieteur News was told, that Gonsalves sensed that he was being trailed by the suspects, who were also on a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses recalled noticing Gonsalves and his pillion rider riding pass them and then stopping in front of Red Bar. Speculations are that he had stopped there because there were bright lights and he felt safe. Persons were also outside of the bar “setting up” Christmas decorations.

The men rode up beside him and the pillion rider, jumped off, approached Gonsalves and reportedly pushed him off his bike and took hold of it. Gonsalves was not giving it up without a fight, eyewitnesses said… he fought back.

Gonsalves’ helmet fell to the ground. One of the bandits drew a weapon and shot the contractor several times.

Eyewitnesses recalled that he stumbled twice before eventually falling face down. The shooter reportedly hopped onto Gonsalves bike, started it and rode off with his accomplice.

Gonsalves’ worker, Ramlakhan, stood in shock with hands on his head, as he watched his boss drew his last breath.

The last rites for Gonsalves is expected to take place today.