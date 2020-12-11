Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, has threatened to name and shame errant security companies for non-payment of NIS and tax obligations.
We agree that defaulters should put themselves in order and we understand that the Minister is trying to protect security workers.
But the Minister ought to know that there is bigger fish to fry and more important tax anomalies to which his government should be concerned about.
If the Minister is into naming and shaming, we encourage him to name and shame ExxonMobil and others for not giving us what is due to us, for paying nothing in taxes and for saddling the country with billions of US dollars in field development, audit and legal costs.
We urge the Minister to call a spade a spade, regardless of whose spade it is. And if to demonstrate how serious and even-handed he is, Minister Hamilton should name and shame his political colleagues for their slackness and gutlessness with the nation’s oil.
These, and some of those on the side of the political divide, are the big oil fishes that should be named and shamed. Go for it, Brother Joe!
Name and Shame all oil companies, Brother Joe!
