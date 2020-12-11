Mini-bus driver, accountant slapped with five fraud charges

Ponzo-like scheme…

Kaieteur News – A mini-bus driver and an accountant were on Wednesday hauled before the court after they were charged for obtaining $107, 500, under false pretense from five persons.

The defendants, Dwayne Charles, 41, called “Uncle Male” of Central Amelia Ward, Linden and 48-year-old Claire Joseph of the same place, appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

According to reports, many persons had made complaints to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) about the alleged “blessing circle”, in which persons were asked to bring $21, 500, and two friends with $21, 500, to invest and within 5-7 days they will receive a return of $172, 500.

However, it is reported that after investing, most persons did not receive the $172, 500 that was promised and subsequently asked back for the money they invested. No money was returned.

This led persons to make official police complaints, sparking an investigation.

The charge alleged that Charles and Joseph obtained the total sum of $107, 500, under false pretense from Gavin Munroe, Vernon Richmond, Leslie Jervis, Odetta Hall and Salome Henry.

Both defendants denied the charge and the Magistrate placed them on $40,000 bail each on one of the fraud charge and self-bail for the remaining charges.

The matter was then adjourned to January 12, 2021, for report and fixture.

The charges followed a major case involving a Cuban national and his wife who are before the court on 70-plus fraud charges. They have been charged also under the anti-money laundering laws.

That case involved billions of dollars and about 17,000 alleged victims.