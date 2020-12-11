Massy to trace distribution of expired toothpaste

Kaieteur News – Massy Distribution, the official distributor of Colgate toothpaste, is now searching for a carton box that expired toothpaste was packed in.

Kaieteur News had reported that it was discovered that some retailers were selling toothpaste that has been expired since October 2002… at an extremely cheap cost.

According to Director of the Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD), Dr. Marlan Cole, six of 10 regions have confirmed that no expired products were found in their supermarkets.

He added that while the department is conducting investigations, Massy Distribution is conducting an independent probe into the matter, since they are the official distributor of the product.

This publication was told that Massy is searching for the carton that the toothpaste came in, to track the distribution of the toothpaste and remove them from the market.

Since the discovery was made, Massy has written to the department distancing themselves from this product.

In a statement last week, issued by the Food and Drug Department, consumers were warned about the sale of the toothpaste that had been expired since October 2002.

It was reported that the issue was brought to the Department’s attention by a consumer complaint.

As such, the Department dispatched an alert to the members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee, Public Health and Environmental Health Officers (EHO’s) in all 10 administrative regions and municipalities.

Inspectors of the department, assisted by ranks from the Guyana Police Force, visited several retail outlets in Georgetown including the Bourda Market, the Stabroek Bazaar and the La Penitence Market, where the expired products were seized and removed from premises.

Expired products have been found in Stabroek and Bourda Markets and indicate they were manufactured for Canada.

The police had arrested one retailer for knowingly and deliberately selling an expired product to unsuspecting consumers.

According to the consumer who raised the complaint to the department, within three days of using the product, severe pain and headache symptoms occurred for a few days even after the product’s use was discontinued.

The release stated that the department is strongly advising consumers, particularly during the festive season, to pay closer attention to the expiry date and the label of products.

Consumers are also advised not to consume or use products that are in a foreign language, have their expiry date removed or that appear suspicious.

The GA-FDD requested that anyone having additional information or is affected to make contact with the department on telephone number 222-8859.