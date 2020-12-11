Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

La Grange robber captured, remanded after schoolboy attack

Dec 11, 2020

Remanded: Steffon Williams

Kaieteur News – A man, who is accused of robbing a schoolboy, was remanded yesterday for a similar matter.
The defendant, Steffon ‘Candyman’ Williams, 23, a labourer of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was read his charge at the Wales Magistrate Court.
The charge as read to him by Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty.
It was alleged that on December 4th, 2020, he robbed Narendra Persaud, a resident of Independence Street, La Grange.
He was not required to plead to the charge and is expected to return to court on December 30th, 2020.
Williams had participated in another robbery on December 8th, police alleged.
He along with three accomplices had attacked and robbed a schoolboy, 14. The robbery took place around 18:45hrs that day at same location where he had robbed Persaud- Independence Street.
According to reports, the schoolboy had walked out to the head of the street to purchase dog food.
Williams and the three pounce on him. The lad told police that Williams snatched his cellphone valued $45,000 and ran away.
This time, Williams was not so lucky.
An alarm was raised and residents of the area responded and captured Williams but the others escaped. He was beaten before they handed him over to the police.

