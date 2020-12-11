La Grange robber captured, remanded after schoolboy attack

Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A man, who is accused of robbing a schoolboy, was remanded yesterday for a similar matter.
The defendant, Steffon ‘Candyman’ Williams, 23, a labourer of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was read his charge at the Wales Magistrate Court.
The charge as read to him by Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty.
It was alleged that on December 4th, 2020, he robbed Narendra Persaud, a resident of Independence Street, La Grange.
He was not required to plead to the charge and is expected to return to court on December 30th, 2020.
Williams had participated in another robbery on December 8th, police alleged.
He along with three accomplices had attacked and robbed a schoolboy, 14. The robbery took place around 18:45hrs that day at same location where he had robbed Persaud- Independence Street.
According to reports, the schoolboy had walked out to the head of the street to purchase dog food.
Williams and the three pounce on him. The lad told police that Williams snatched his cellphone valued $45,000 and ran away.
This time, Williams was not so lucky.
An alarm was raised and residents of the area responded and captured Williams but the others escaped. He was beaten before they handed him over to the police.
Dec 11, 2020GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 Cricket Semis on today The much anticipated semi-finals of the inaugural National over-40 T20 cricket tournament is scheduled for today with a double header at Everest....
Dec 11, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. David Hinds in a letter to this newspaper (Dec. 7) wrote that I am, “totally silent on the violent... more
Kaieteur News – The government appears unperturbed by the continued rise in COVID-19 cases locally. For this week alone,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2000[email protected] / [email protected]