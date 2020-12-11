Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 Cricket Semis on today

The much anticipated semi-finals of the inaugural National over-40 T20 cricket tournament is scheduled for today with a double header at Everest. However, if the rain spoils the party in the City then the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has a back-up plan with the Enmore Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara ready as the alternative venue.

According to the GCB if tomorrow’s Final is washed out then Sunday has been named as the reserve day. Today from 09:30hrs, West Demerara Masters plays West Demerara Marevicks in a battle of the teams from the West Side while the 13:30hrs encounter pits Berbice side Jai Hind Jaguars the only unbeaten team in the tournament against Regal Masters.

In the quarter-finals, West Demerara Masters beat Imam Bacchus Bulls of Essequibo by 90 runs, West Demerara Mavericks defeated Reliance by 24 runs, Regal Masters got past West Berbice by nine wickets and Jai Hind Jaguars too care of Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec by four wickets.

On paper, Jai Hind Jaguars which has won all of their games in the Berbice zone and West Demerara Masters are favoured to qualify for tomorrow’s final. However, cricket is not played on the paper but on the field and on what is anticipated to be a slow track and heavy outfield, the game between Jai Hind Jaguars and Regal Masters whose team includes a few players who still plays competitive cricket, should be a ‘hum dinger’.

The Corentyne unit includes former Guyana First-Class off-spinner Michael Chinsammy, ex-Berbice 50-overs Inter-County left-hander Anil Beharry and former Berbice U-19 batsman Deopraksh Ramdat. Jai Hind Jaguars will also depend on Khemraj Sumair, Zahir Moakan, Narine Deonarine and Rajin Moonsammy.

Regal will have in their line-up ex-Berbice batsman Eion Abel, GNIC’s first division batsman Shawn DeSousa, Ejaz Mohammed, former Essequibo Inter-County player Mahendra Hardyal, Roy Persaud, Chien Gittens and Conrad Boele.

The morning encounter sees the two West Side teams go at each other in what should a keenly contested affair as the players aim to turn back the clock. West Demerara Maravicks who has lost just one of their eight games will look to Sohan Bedesse, Chabbiraj Ramcharran,Mohan Chaitram, Lalta Suknanan, David Alert, Manishwar Balgobin, Davindra Ramdihal for good performances.

West Dem Masters will pin their hopes on burly left-hander Elroy Fernandes, Prahalae Singh, Deoram Persaud, Ramesh Thakur, Patrick Khan and Sudesh Persaud, Boodram Sugrim and Steve Haripaul and Khemraj Ramdeen.

Everest’s 195-5 against Sand Pippers on their home ground is the highest total so far in the tournament in which no batsman has managed a three-figure score or any bowler has a five-wicket haul.

Everest big hitter Shaheed Mohammed who played for the Cayman Islands in the Sanford T20 tournament, scored 66 against Sand Pippers which is the highest score in the tournament. Fellow Everest batsman Basil Persaud made 65 in the same game. Fernandes (West Demerara Masters)Balgobin and Ramcharran (West Demerara Mavericks), Richard Ramdeen (Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec), Eshwar Singh (Imam Bacchus Bulls) and Sumir and Beharry (Jai Hind Jaguars) have all registered half-centuries. Beharry’s 61 is the highest score in the Berbice zone.

Bedesse has the best bowling figures when he captured 4-4 against Essequibo side Reliance in the Quarter-Finals at Enmore. Govindra Dindyal took 4-7 for Sarjoo Tigers while General Marines’ pacer Trevor Crawford was the other bowler with a four-wicket haul when he had 4-8.

Regal Masters’ Anthony Ifill who blasted three sixes in a cameo unbeaten 28 after taking 3-2 against Sand Pippers in the fourth round, has the best all-round performance in a game

The tournament which is sponsored by Lalta Gainda and his wife under the Tropical Spring Brand saw the return of cricket in Guyana since March and has been played in accordance with the covid-19 regulations.

The games had to be played without spectators, social distancing, masks being worn by players and officials when not on the field and no bars selling alcohol at the venue. The winner will collect $250, 000 while the runners-up takes home $100,000 (Sean Devers)