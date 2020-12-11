Govt. will appraise bid evaluation criteria in coming days – President Ali

Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali announced yesterday that the Government will next week examine the current bidding document and evaluation criteria with relevant stakeholders.
President Ali made the pronouncement at a joint press conference between Guyana and the European Union for the disbursement of GYD$19.8B under the Budget Support Programme.
The Head of State explained that the meeting with stakeholders and contractors will aim to examine the standard bidding document and evaluation criteria. He stated that the current standards have been “distressing for the Government to see.”
“We saw, for example, criteria that disqualified a bidder because they did not show what qualifications the mason or the carpenter had. These are issues that we are grappling with that requires change, and we are committed to that. Very shortly we will have consultation on that,” the Head of State said.
President Ali initially made the pronouncements after the launch of the Guyana-Canada Chambers of Commerce on December 4.
“So, together we can go through those evaluation criteria, and we’ll come up with a standard evaluation criteria to facilitate more competition and not derail competition,” President Ali had said while stressing that the Government is “very concerned” with the current criteria.
