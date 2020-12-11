Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

DPP sends back file for additional information

Dec 11, 2020 News

Teen shot to head by friend…

Dead: Rockey Sawh

Kaieteur News – As investigations continue into the death of Rockey Sawh, 15, Kaieteur News learnt that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has sent his case file back to the investigating ranks for additional information.
Sawh was “accidently” shot to his head on Tuesday November 17, allegedly by his best friend,16.
Sawh died the following day while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Sawh’s best friend was subsequently arrested, but later released on $100,000 bail.
No charges were laid against him. Commander of Region 4 ‘A,’ Simon Mcbean, disclosed that the case file was sent to DPP for advice.
DPP sent back the file and instructed that additional information must be included.
The commander said that file is yet to be re-submitted. He said that the detectives are currently conducting the necessary investigations to add the required information needed.
Meanwhile, Sawh’s mother, Amrita Panday, told Kaieteur News that the best friend’s mother has since reached out to her and expressed her condolences.
Nevertheless, she is yet to be told what really took place that tragic night.
She had permitted Sawh to sleep over at the best friend’s residence located at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty.
Sawh was reportedly video chatting with another friend around 22:00 hrs. that evening.
Around 03:00 hrs., she was notified that Sawh was shot and was at the GPHC in a critical condition.
Doctors had told her that Sawh was brought to the hospital around 02:30 hrs. and might have been shot hours prior to his arrival.
Sawh’s family members believe that he might have been shot around 23:00 hrs.
The two were home alone, when Sawh’s friend reportedly located his father’s licenced firearm. He allegedly showed the gun to Sawh and playfully pointed it at his head. He accidently pulled the trigger and Sawh fell to the ground.
What happened next continues to be a mystery.
Detectives had revealed that it was the best friend’s mother who notified police of the incident around 02:00 hrs. on Wednesday, November 18.

 

 

