Corentyne fisherman pleads guilty to 2016 killing of drinking buddy

Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A Corentyne fisherman, who killed his drinking buddy back in 2016, has pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
Henry Trim called ‘Buddy,’ 31, a fisherman, of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is on trial for the unlawful death of Ravi Kumar Sharma called ‘Posho,’ 24, of the same village.
The act was reportedly committing between 28 and 29 November, 2016, at the village.
He is appearing before Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Berbice High Court.
Representing the state for the prosecution is attorney-at-law Abigail Gibbs.
Trim, who had turned himself in, and has been incarcerated since 2016, indicated to the court that he would like to plea. His subsequent guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter was accepted by the state.
Trim was described as a close friend, who would visit the deceased home regularly.
Sharma’s body was found in his yard about 06:00 hrs. with multiple lacerations about the body.
It was reported that the deceased, who was residing with his mother, was said to be an alcoholic. On the night before, he reportedly went home intoxicated and ordered her to vacate the home, which she did.
She returned about 06:00 hrs. the next day and discovered his lifeless body in their yard.
She had spoken to him and told him to get up and go upstairs. She went to the back yard and upon returning, she noticed he was still there. She realized that something was amiss after taking a closer look at him and realizing blood was on his body.
She immediately began to run and scream for help. Her screams alerted neighbours. Police subsequently arrived on the scene and the body was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital.
Trim had told investigators that he went to the deceased’s house the night before, during which time there was a heated exchange. He was struck to his head by Sharma. In retaliation, he picked up a cutlass and severely broadsided his friend. He left and went away.
The suspect reported that he had returned to the house the following morning, and saw a crowd and Sharma’s lifeless body in a pool of blood in the yard. He subsequently left.
Justice Reynolds has ordered a probation report before a sentence is passed.
