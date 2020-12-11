Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Contractor wants 1.5B to supply pharmaceuticals at GPHC

Dec 11, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 221 ¬¬¬¬¬bids for 16 government ministries at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the procurement of medical supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); the construction of a new regional office in Region One for the Guyana Revenue Authority, as well as the supply of materials and works for the drilling of a well at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast of Demerara.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) – Repair to chain link perimeter fence at GECOM

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supreme Court- Supply and delivery of desktop computers, UPS backup batteries and LaserJet printers

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) – Supply and delivery of wrapped children presents, gift items

 

 

 

 Ministry of Finance (MoF) – Procurement of IT-related hardware

 

 

 

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Request for bid opening- procurement of goods supply and delivery of pre-printed bill forms

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

Dec 11, 2020

GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 Cricket Semis on today The much anticipated semi-finals of the inaugural National over-40 T20 cricket tournament is scheduled for today with a double header at Everest....
Read More
Tricia Fiedtkou to Chair GOA Women in Sport Commission

Tricia Fiedtkou to Chair GOA Women in Sport...

Dec 11, 2020

GFF, UEFA and Concacaf discuss ‘Bounce Back’ Programme

GFF, UEFA and Concacaf discuss ‘Bounce Back’...

Dec 11, 2020

GFF makes historic payments to players for 2012 Mexico game following independent investigation

GFF makes historic payments to players for 2012...

Dec 11, 2020

Concacaf to launch new senior women’s national team competitions to benefit entire Confederation

Concacaf to launch new senior women’s national...

Dec 11, 2020

Contributions made to Clubs, NGOs, Churches and Less Fortunate Families

Contributions made to Clubs, NGOs, Churches and...

Dec 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Unbothered

    Kaieteur News – The government appears unperturbed by the continued rise in COVID-19 cases locally. For this week alone,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]