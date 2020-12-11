Contractor wants 1.5B to supply pharmaceuticals at GPHC

Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 221 ¬¬¬¬¬bids for 16 government ministries at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the procurement of medical supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); the construction of a new regional office in Region One for the Guyana Revenue Authority, as well as the supply of materials and works for the drilling of a well at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast of Demerara.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) – Repair to chain link perimeter fence at GECOM
Supreme Court- Supply and delivery of desktop computers, UPS backup batteries and LaserJet printers
Guyana Defence Force (GDF) – Supply and delivery of wrapped children presents, gift items
Ministry of Finance (MoF) – Procurement of IT-related hardware
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Request for bid opening- procurement of goods supply and delivery of pre-printed bill forms
