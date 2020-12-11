Chain snatcher captured, tied like iguana to utility pole

Kaieteur News – It was a spectacle yesterday after public-spirited citizens reportedly captured an alleged chain snatcher and tied him like an iguana to a utility pole.

Kaieteur News was told that he had snatched a woman’s gold chain on Robb Street, Georgetown and attempted to escape.

As he ran, four men give chase and he was eventually captured on North Road. He was reportedly beaten and then tied with rope to a utility pole in the vicinity of Piccadilly Taxi Service and Global Gold Inc.

In a video seen by this media house, the alleged chain snatcher had his hands and feet tied behind his back.

His feet were not touching the ground and his muscles and bones were given a full stretch as his captors awaited the arrival of police.