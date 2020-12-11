Latest update December 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chain snatcher captured, tied like iguana to utility pole

Dec 11, 2020 News

The alleged chain snatcher

Kaieteur News – It was a spectacle yesterday after public-spirited citizens reportedly captured an alleged chain snatcher and tied him like an iguana to a utility pole.
Kaieteur News was told that he had snatched a woman’s gold chain on Robb Street, Georgetown and attempted to escape.
As he ran, four men give chase and he was eventually captured on North Road. He was reportedly beaten and then tied with rope to a utility pole in the vicinity of Piccadilly Taxi Service and Global Gold Inc.
In a video seen by this media house, the alleged chain snatcher had his hands and feet tied behind his back.
His feet were not touching the ground and his muscles and bones were given a full stretch as his captors awaited the arrival of police.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

Jai Hind Jaguars, West Dem Masters favoured for finals

Dec 11, 2020

GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 Cricket Semis on today The much anticipated semi-finals of the inaugural National over-40 T20 cricket tournament is scheduled for today with a double header at Everest....
Read More
Tricia Fiedtkou to Chair GOA Women in Sport Commission

Tricia Fiedtkou to Chair GOA Women in Sport...

Dec 11, 2020

GFF, UEFA and Concacaf discuss ‘Bounce Back’ Programme

GFF, UEFA and Concacaf discuss ‘Bounce Back’...

Dec 11, 2020

GFF makes historic payments to players for 2012 Mexico game following independent investigation

GFF makes historic payments to players for 2012...

Dec 11, 2020

Concacaf to launch new senior women’s national team competitions to benefit entire Confederation

Concacaf to launch new senior women’s national...

Dec 11, 2020

Contributions made to Clubs, NGOs, Churches and Less Fortunate Families

Contributions made to Clubs, NGOs, Churches and...

Dec 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Unbothered

    Kaieteur News – The government appears unperturbed by the continued rise in COVID-19 cases locally. For this week alone,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]