Union demands arbitration for decade-old sacking of 57 Rusal workers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) yesterday called on Government to start arbitration with Russian-controlled Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), consistent with the Labour Laws, Chap 98:01.

“This is long overdue. This last stage for the establishment of the Arbitration Tribunal was reached before the country went to the General and Regional Elections in March 2020, and since the Donald Ramotar administration in March 2012. The dispute has now spanned four administrations,” the union said in a statement yesterday.

The union would be referring to the 2009 sacking of 57 workers after they participated in a strike for better working conditions. The firings had angered Guyana but little actions were taken by consecutive governments to bring closure.

It was pointed out that successive governments have ignored the plight of the bauxite workers. “Whereas the administrations have been changed (three PPP/C and one Coalition), the Government of Guyana and laws remain constant and therefore accountable. Government must settle this dispute now through arbitration.”

The union drew comparison to happenings in London, United Kingdom (UK) with Rusal.

“In the UK, Rusal and Oldendorff – the company responsible for the transshipment of bauxite from the Aroaima site to the deep-sea vessels- are at arbitration. The arbitration is about Rusal/BCGI violation of its contract with Oldendorff. Oldendorff is a German company.”

It was stressed that Rusal clearly cannot play the “shenanigans” in the UK but is clearly willing to disrespect Guyana’s laws and its people under the watchful eyes of successive governments. “This is a shame and indictment on Guyana but it will not be so on the GB&GWU which is prepared and willing to go the distance for as long as it takes. The rights of the workers must be protected and Guyana’s sovereignty must remain inviolable. It is not the law that is preventing settlement of this dispute; it is lack of will demonstrated by various political directorates.”

Rusal/BCGI has been battling workers, at times firing them wholesale, forcing ministers and labour officials to Region 10, where operations are ongoing in Kurbuka and Aroaima, in the Upper Berbice area.

Workers have in the past refused orders to leave Rusal’s houses in Aroaima. They have blocked the Berbice River in protests also.

According to the union yesterday, many reasons have been posited why successive governments have not acted.

“For a fact, the union has experienced difficulties with all administrations seemingly unwilling to relate to the union at all levels of leadership. Some posit that Guyanese politicians have a deal/in bed with Rusal management to obstruct an organised labour environment. Some suggest other sinister political motives at work to prevent the application of justice for this particular group of workers. Whatever the deal, no Guyanese worker, under any circumstance, should be sacrificial lambs.”

Moreover, the union has called on government to stop making the people of Guyana and bauxite workers sacrificial lambs at the behest or to the benefit of expatriate companies or their own seemingly “narrow-minded political agenda”.

“GB&GWU reiterates the call for arbitration now. The Government of Guyana must uphold Guyana’s laws and its industrial time-honoured principles. Society must join with the workers in holding the Government accountable to the discharge of its duty.”