Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three years jail for Chesney man who robbed, raped market vendor

Dec 10, 2020 News

Jailed: Dhaneshwar Balgobin

Kaieteur News – The suspect, who was arrested in connection with the robbery/rape committed on a female market vendor from the Corentyne area, was yesterday sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for the offence of robbery under arms.
Dhaneshwar Balgobin, called “Blacko-Boy,” 27, of Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice was arrested on December 5, 2020 and charged yesterday with robbery under arms committed on the vendor.
The charge was laid under Section 222 (c) of the criminal law (offences) Act Chapter 8:01.
He appeared at the Reliance Magistrates Court yesterday before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was not required to plead. The Administration of Justice Act was applied and he found guilty and sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Meanwhile, police sources disclosed that a file will be prepared to be sent for advice in relation to the rape accusation.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/ Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/ Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Dec 10, 2020

Semis set for Everest tomorrow Kaieteur News – After seven rounds of the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) Tropical Spring Over-40 T20 cricket tournament with zones being played in Demerara,...
Read More
GGA/Nexgen GA make donation to Hope Orphanage

GGA/Nexgen GA make donation to Hope Orphanage

Dec 10, 2020

GTTA ‘restart’ tournament now scheduled for next Thursday

GTTA ‘restart’ tournament now scheduled for...

Dec 10, 2020

Minister of Sport and team visit East Berbice, distribute Floodlights, cricket gear

Minister of Sport and team visit East Berbice,...

Dec 10, 2020

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park host Christmas Walk in and Collect Gift Event

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown,...

Dec 09, 2020

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to comprehensive win

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to...

Dec 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]