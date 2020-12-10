Three years jail for Chesney man who robbed, raped market vendor

Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The suspect, who was arrested in connection with the robbery/rape committed on a female market vendor from the Corentyne area, was yesterday sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for the offence of robbery under arms.
Dhaneshwar Balgobin, called “Blacko-Boy,” 27, of Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice was arrested on December 5, 2020 and charged yesterday with robbery under arms committed on the vendor.
The charge was laid under Section 222 (c) of the criminal law (offences) Act Chapter 8:01.
He appeared at the Reliance Magistrates Court yesterday before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was not required to plead. The Administration of Justice Act was applied and he found guilty and sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Meanwhile, police sources disclosed that a file will be prepared to be sent for advice in relation to the rape accusation.
