Three arrested after gun, ammo find in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Police in East Berbice have reported a major find as they continue their anti-crime operations in the Region. According to information, a party of police ranks attached to the Springlands Police Station was acting on intelligence around 03:30 hrs. on Wednesday, when they raided a house situated at No 79 Village, Corentyne.

During the raid, the cops unearthed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one magazine and five live rounds, three camouflage shirts, two camouflage pants, one camouflage mask, one camouflage bag, two grey hoodies and five smartphones. A 28-year-old, unemployed male who was in the house was arrested and taken into custody.

Two other unemployed males, ages 18 and 32 of Dukestown and Number 79 Village, Corentyne respectively, were arrested for questioning in connection with robbery under arms. They have also been taken into custody.

The items have been lodged as investigation continues.