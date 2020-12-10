Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three arrested after gun, ammo find in Berbice

Dec 10, 2020 News

The gun and ammo that were seized.

The seized items.

Kaieteur News – Police in East Berbice have reported a major find as they continue their anti-crime operations in the Region. According to information, a party of police ranks attached to the Springlands Police Station was acting on intelligence around 03:30 hrs. on Wednesday, when they raided a house situated at No 79 Village, Corentyne.
During the raid, the cops unearthed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one magazine and five live rounds, three camouflage shirts, two camouflage pants, one camouflage mask, one camouflage bag, two grey hoodies and five smartphones. A 28-year-old, unemployed male who was in the house was arrested and taken into custody.
Two other unemployed males, ages 18 and 32 of Dukestown and Number 79 Village, Corentyne respectively, were arrested for questioning in connection with robbery under arms. They have also been taken into custody.
The items have been lodged as investigation continues.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/ Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/ Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Dec 10, 2020

Semis set for Everest tomorrow Kaieteur News – After seven rounds of the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) Tropical Spring Over-40 T20 cricket tournament with zones being played in Demerara,...
Read More
GGA/Nexgen GA make donation to Hope Orphanage

GGA/Nexgen GA make donation to Hope Orphanage

Dec 10, 2020

GTTA ‘restart’ tournament now scheduled for next Thursday

GTTA ‘restart’ tournament now scheduled for...

Dec 10, 2020

Minister of Sport and team visit East Berbice, distribute Floodlights, cricket gear

Minister of Sport and team visit East Berbice,...

Dec 10, 2020

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park host Christmas Walk in and Collect Gift Event

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown,...

Dec 09, 2020

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to comprehensive win

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to...

Dec 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]