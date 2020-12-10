Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Region Six records 17 of 32 new COVID-19 cases

Dec 10, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that of the 32 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) accounted for 17 of them.
Region Two and Region Eight recorded one new case each, while Region Three recorded two and Region Four 11.
This information was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which also revealed that the newly recorded cases have increased the total number of confirmed cases to 5,732.
Five persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital, 32 are in institutional quarantine, 47 are in institutional isolation and 638 are in approved home isolation.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 154 while 4,888 persons have recovered.
Additionally, 328,782 persons have so far been tested nationally for the virus.

