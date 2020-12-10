President urges Region 2 businesses to follow COVID-19 protocols

Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday urged Region Two businesses to “self-police” to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed by their staff and customers to help reduce the spread of the deadly disease.
The Head-of-State gave this directive while meeting with representatives and owners of several businesses in the region, a statement from the Office of the President said.
“You need to do self-policing…so that you will follow the COVID-19 protocols.”
President Ali also reminded the business owners that all staff must wear masks, that there must be proper hand-washing facilities available for customers and that workers must constantly sanitise surfaces.
He also directed the National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia, to immediately host a briefing with the business owners on the existing COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
While meeting with the residents throughout the day, President Ali frequently reminded persons in attendance of the need for social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising.
Additionally, residents were invited to meet with the Head-of-State and his team at intervals so as to avoid overcrowding the meeting room.
