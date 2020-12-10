One critical in West Coast smash-up

Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A smash-up involving four vehicles last night, along the Ruimzeight Gardens public road on the West Coast of Demerara, has left one person critical.
The accident reportedly occurred sometime after 20:00 hrs.
It is alleged that a drunk driver lost control of his car and hit a Toyota Tacoma before slamming head-on into two other cars.
Eyewitnesses described the accident scene as horrific.
Public spirited citizens, this publication was informed, rendered assistance to the injured. One man believed to be a driver of one of the cars was seen lying at the side of the thoroughfare.
