One critical in West Coast smash-up

Dec 10, 2020 News

Scenes from the accident.

Kaieteur News – A smash-up involving four vehicles last night, along the Ruimzeight Gardens public road on the West Coast of Demerara, has left one person critical.
The accident reportedly occurred sometime after 20:00 hrs.
It is alleged that a drunk driver lost control of his car and hit a Toyota Tacoma before slamming head-on into two other cars.
Eyewitnesses described the accident scene as horrific.
Public spirited citizens, this publication was informed, rendered assistance to the injured. One man believed to be a driver of one of the cars was seen lying at the side of the thoroughfare.

 

