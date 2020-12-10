Musical Chairs at Takuba Lodge

Dem Boys Seh…

Is sheer ‘confunction nonsense’ tekkin place at de Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Like somebody in deh like music because dem playing lots of musical chairs.

Dem had a Minister of Foreign Affairs who used to be in charge of de Ministry. She was de boss. Below she was a lady who was de Director General and den dem had a Permanent Secretary wah dem did bring from anoder Ministry. Things was wukking nice.

Den de Director General went into politics and had to retire. Anoder Director General get appoint. And dem still had de Permanent Secretary.

Den de PPP/C lose power in 2015 and de Minister was no longer a Minister. She went overseas.

Things did wukkin nice since dem had a new person as Minister. And dem had a new Director General.

But den Soulja Bai decide fuh shakeup de place like a hurricane. De Director General reassign and an Ambassador get promote to Permanent Secretary. De Minister resign because he was a dual citizen and he tun Foreign Secretary.

De PPP/C come in and dem decide fuh cause mo confusion. Dem tek an old Minister who bin seh he deh pon sabbatical and mek he into a Foreign Secretary. De Permanent Secretary get revert back to Ambassador and de former Director General get appoint as Permanent Secretary.

Now mo confusion just happen. De Permanent Secretary switch with de old Director General who bin retire. De persons who bin get appoint as Permanent Secretary is now likely to become, once again, an Ambassador.

De former Minister under de PPP/C now tun Ambassador. She gat to report to somebody who she used to be de boss of.

De new motto of de Foreign Ministry is: “One day you up, next day you down.” One day you is de boss, next day you are being bossed.

Talk half and wait fuh laugh at mo confusion.