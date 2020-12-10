Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man who ran into path of minibus dies

Dec 10, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The man, who a driver claimed ran into the path of his minibus, has succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, Maxwell Mona, 55, a labourer of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) died around 05:55hrs yesterday.
Mona was struck down on Monday sometime around 18:20hrs along the Chester Village Public Road.
Police had stated that the minibus was heading west along the southern side of the road when Mona suddenly ran across from the same side. The bus driver claimed that he had applied brakes to avoid hitting the man.
The minibus did not stop in time and its left front side collided with Mona and flung him on to the roadway.
He was reportedly picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was treated and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. There he was admitted in a critical condition.
Kaieteur News had reached out to family members but they declined to speak with this media house.

