Man drowns trying to remove seine from propeller

Dec 10, 2020

Kaieteur News – A 72-year-old man on Tuesday reportedly drowned after he plunged overbroad to remove a seine from the propeller of the boat in which he was travelling in. The incident reportedly happened at Morawhanna, North West District.
Dead is Daniel Enrique Medina, a Venezuelan national of Gumanaj, Venezuela.
According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 09:30 hrs.
Based on the information received, Medina and his 42-year-old son were travelling in a 22-feet metal boat and during the journey; the boat’s propeller got entangled with a seine. Reports are that Medina plunged into the river to free the propeller – he reportedly went down but never resurfaced. The matter was reported to the Morawhanna Police Station. The matter is being investigation.

