Kaieteur News – Khemraj Ramjattan, the Leader of the Alliance For Change, is incomparably barefaced. Here he is agitated over two fishing licences. This is the same man, who was so dumbstruck that he could not utter a single syllable about oil. But now, he wants to go to the National Assembly, over two fishing licences.
We encourage Mr. Ramjattan, now thunderous with outrage, to take his grouse to the National Assembly. While there, he must tell all Guyana about the seven persons who have fishing licences, of which six are Guyanese, who together with one foreigner, hold a total of 80 plus licences. He must tell all Guyana about the 30 licences held by that single foreigner. How about that, Mr. Ramjattan?
And, now that he has found his voice, how about going to the National Assembly to protest over the rights to our gold, bauxite, timber, and especially our oil.
Mr. Ramjattan should inform the National Assembly about the secret deals and the APNU+AFC’s stubborn refusal to renegotiate the corrupt and criminal clauses in those deals. How about that Mr. Ramjattan?
Now that silence has been broken over two fishing licences, why not work up a rage over potentially hundreds of billions of US dollars lost or given away in secret partnership with Exxon by the PPP/C and APNU+AFC.
And speaking of Exxon, tell the National Assembly and the Guyanese people, Mr. Ramjattan, how the fishing catch near the Exxon oil rigs have been affected by the oil operations.
Speak up and speak out, Mr. Ramjattan!
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
How was one foreign company given 30 fishing licences Mr. Ramjattan?
Dec 10, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – Khemraj Ramjattan, the Leader of the Alliance For Change, is incomparably barefaced. Here he is agitated over two fishing licences. This is the same man, who was so dumbstruck that he could not utter a single syllable about oil. But now, he wants to go to the National Assembly, over two fishing licences.
We encourage Mr. Ramjattan, now thunderous with outrage, to take his grouse to the National Assembly. While there, he must tell all Guyana about the seven persons who have fishing licences, of which six are Guyanese, who together with one foreigner, hold a total of 80 plus licences. He must tell all Guyana about the 30 licences held by that single foreigner. How about that, Mr. Ramjattan?
And, now that he has found his voice, how about going to the National Assembly to protest over the rights to our gold, bauxite, timber, and especially our oil.
Mr. Ramjattan should inform the National Assembly about the secret deals and the APNU+AFC’s stubborn refusal to renegotiate the corrupt and criminal clauses in those deals. How about that Mr. Ramjattan?
Now that silence has been broken over two fishing licences, why not work up a rage over potentially hundreds of billions of US dollars lost or given away in secret partnership with Exxon by the PPP/C and APNU+AFC.
And speaking of Exxon, tell the National Assembly and the Guyanese people, Mr. Ramjattan, how the fishing catch near the Exxon oil rigs have been affected by the oil operations.
Speak up and speak out, Mr. Ramjattan!
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles