Fix it now – President Ali tells NIS head at Region 2 outreach

Dec 10, 2020 News

President Irfaan Ali yesterday heard quite a number of complaints about NIS while on an outreach in Region Two.

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has instructed the representative of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to “fix it now” after hearing multiple concerns by Region Two residents.
According to information released by the Office of the President, the actions were taken during yesterday’s Presidential outreach.
One of the resounding issues raised was the challenge with payment remitted to the NIS.
President Ali said that all Guyanese should be treated fairly and that all agencies and government offices should be working to enhance their lives.
General Manager of the NIS, Holly Greaves, who was present at the outreach, assured the President that the issues would be addressed forthwith as she subsequently met with the aggrieved residents.
The outreach is aimed at reducing the bureaucracy and will see the collaboration among various agencies to address concerns at the community level.
Representatives from the Office of the President, the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Health, the Guyana Police Force and regional officials, among others, were with the President yesterday at the Regional Democratic Council in Anna Regina, Region Two ( Pomeroon-Supenaam).

 

