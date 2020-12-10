Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

‘Close friend’ of Marcus Bisram re-arrested

Dec 10, 2020 News

Marcus Bisram (right) with his ‘close friend’, Bharrat Shattarpaul, who has been re-arrested.

Kaieteur News – The ex-policeman, who is said to be a ‘close friend’ of Marcus Bisram, was yesterday re-arrested in connection with the robbery committed on Bisram at No. 70 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Kaieteur News was informed by a police source that the ex-policeman, Bharrat Shattarpaul, was arrested again after new information was filtered to investigators about the robbery that took place about a week ago at Bisram’s residence. It is understood that the Major Crimes Unit is now assisting investigators with the investigation.
Four masked men, armed with guns and a cutlass entered the premises of Bisram while he was sitting with relatives and demanded cash and jewellery.
Surveillance footage seen by this publication showed the minute the men entered the yard. In the footage, Bisram was focused on his cellphone while sitting with two female relatives. There were several other persons seated at separate tables in the yard. The four men rushed in and one grabbed the phone out of Bisram’s hand while another seemed to have a confrontation with a male relative of Bisram. Shortly after, the perpetrators guided everyone into the house and spent at least three minutes before exiting and making good their escape. Kaieteur News understands that the men arrived on motorcycles and parked it a few houses away from Bisram’s house. They escaped on the said motorcycles, presumably headed to Georgetown.
Eight cellular phones, including Bisram’s iPhone Pro Max, his two gold bangles (100 pennyweights each), a 100 pennyweight gold chain, a diamond ring worth US$12,000, and G$5M in cash and his wallet which contained seven credit cards and US$2000, were reportedly taken. According to Bisram, the G$5M was withdrawn some six days ago to pay his attorneys. When questioned about security, Bisram stated that at the time of the robbery, he had no security and hadn’t any security for the past three months.

