Boy, 8, electrocuted with drill

Kaieteur News – Found lying motionless in his yard with an electric drill in his right hand, an eight-year-boy is believed to have been electrocuted yesterday at his home.
The boy, said to be a student of the Clonbrook Primary School, resided at Company Dam, Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to police, the tragic incident took place around 11:00 hrs.
Investigating ranks were told that the lad was home alone with his 21-year-old sister.
Around 11:00 hrs. however, he reportedly stepped out of their living quarters and ventured downstairs.
Some 15 minutes later, his sister called out for him but got no response.
She was then informed by one of her cousins that the boy was lying down in the yard. The sister went out to investigate and found him motionless and frothing at the mouth with the drill in his right hand. The drill was reportedly connected to a yellow drop cord that was plugged into an electrical point in the house.
Assisted by her aunt, the sister picked him up and rushed him to the Dr. C. C. Nicholson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Doctors who examined the corpse noted that there was a burnt mark on his right foot.
Investigators also noted that the area where he was found lying had moist mud.
The boy’s family told police that the drill would normally be stored in a small room in the yard, while the drop cord is used to operate a washing machine.

