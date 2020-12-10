Boy, 8, electrocuted with drill

Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Found lying motionless in his yard with an electric drill in his right hand, an eight-year-boy is believed to have been electrocuted yesterday at his home.
The boy, said to be a student of the Clonbrook Primary School, resided at Company Dam, Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to police, the tragic incident took place around 11:00 hrs.
Investigating ranks were told that the lad was home alone with his 21-year-old sister.
Around 11:00 hrs. however, he reportedly stepped out of their living quarters and ventured downstairs.
Some 15 minutes later, his sister called out for him but got no response.
She was then informed by one of her cousins that the boy was lying down in the yard. The sister went out to investigate and found him motionless and frothing at the mouth with the drill in his right hand. The drill was reportedly connected to a yellow drop cord that was plugged into an electrical point in the house.
Assisted by her aunt, the sister picked him up and rushed him to the Dr. C. C. Nicholson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Doctors who examined the corpse noted that there was a burnt mark on his right foot.
Investigators also noted that the area where he was found lying had moist mud.
The boy’s family told police that the drill would normally be stored in a small room in the yard, while the drop cord is used to operate a washing machine.
Dec 10, 2020Semis set for Everest tomorrow Kaieteur News – After seven rounds of the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) Tropical Spring Over-40 T20 cricket tournament with zones being played in Demerara,...
Dec 10, 2020
Dec 10, 2020
Dec 10, 2020
Dec 09, 2020
Dec 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – I cannot comment on the acquittal of Gary Best because there is going to be a continuation of the trial... more
Kaieteur News – The explanation provided, as to why Guyana cannot accept the estimated 1,000 Cubans who have assembled... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]