Baramita man killed during fight with brother-in-law

Kaieteur News – A man said to be in his early 30’s, was allegedly slain on Monday by his brother-in-law during a “fight.”

Dellon Alanzo of Moran Area, Baramita, North West district, Region One was reportedly killed at his home during a drinking session.

Reports suggest that the man received a fatal blow to his head with a piece of wood around 23:55 hrs.

Earlier that evening Alanzo and his wife had begun imbibing alcohol at their house. A few hours later, the wife’s brother joined them.

This newspaper learnt that Alanzo and the man (his brother-in-law) had an old grievance which resurfaced during the social drink.

An argument began between the two and soon escalated into a physical altercation.

It was during the fight that his brother-in-law found a piece of wood and allegedly dealt him a blow to the head. Alanzo reportedly fell and the suspect ran away.

It was further alleged that the man’s wife had checked on him and was convinced that he was okay. The woman, according to sources, then retired to bed.

It was revealed that the following day, when she awoke, the woman realized that Alanzo was unresponsive. She immediately rushed down to central Baramita where she reported the matter.

Up to press time, the suspect was reportedly still on the run.