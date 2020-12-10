Latest update December 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Baramita man killed during fight with brother-in-law

Dec 10, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A man said to be in his early 30’s, was allegedly slain on Monday by his brother-in-law during a “fight.”
Dellon Alanzo of Moran Area, Baramita, North West district, Region One was reportedly killed at his home during a drinking session.
Reports suggest that the man received a fatal blow to his head with a piece of wood around 23:55 hrs.
Earlier that evening Alanzo and his wife had begun imbibing alcohol at their house. A few hours later, the wife’s brother joined them.
This newspaper learnt that Alanzo and the man (his brother-in-law) had an old grievance which resurfaced during the social drink.
An argument began between the two and soon escalated into a physical altercation.
It was during the fight that his brother-in-law found a piece of wood and allegedly dealt him a blow to the head. Alanzo reportedly fell and the suspect ran away.
It was further alleged that the man’s wife had checked on him and was convinced that he was okay. The woman, according to sources, then retired to bed.
It was revealed that the following day, when she awoke, the woman realized that Alanzo was unresponsive. She immediately rushed down to central Baramita where she reported the matter.
Up to press time, the suspect was reportedly still on the run.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/ Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/ Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Dec 10, 2020

Semis set for Everest tomorrow Kaieteur News – After seven rounds of the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) Tropical Spring Over-40 T20 cricket tournament with zones being played in Demerara,...
Read More
GGA/Nexgen GA make donation to Hope Orphanage

GGA/Nexgen GA make donation to Hope Orphanage

Dec 10, 2020

GTTA ‘restart’ tournament now scheduled for next Thursday

GTTA ‘restart’ tournament now scheduled for...

Dec 10, 2020

Minister of Sport and team visit East Berbice, distribute Floodlights, cricket gear

Minister of Sport and team visit East Berbice,...

Dec 10, 2020

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park host Christmas Walk in and Collect Gift Event

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown,...

Dec 09, 2020

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to comprehensive win

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to...

Dec 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]