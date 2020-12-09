Woman, 74, visiting grandkids in Venezuela, dies after being run over by speedboat

Kaieteur News – A woman, who was visiting her grandkids, died on Sunday after she met with a boat accident in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

According to police, Maria Williams, 74, popularly known as ‘Tata’ of Eteringbang, was severely injured in the mishap which took place around 14:00 hrs.

She eventually succumbed to those injuries around 20:00 hrs. that evening, while seeking medical attention in neighbouring Venezuela.

Kaieteur News learnt that earlier that day, Williams and her daughter, Victoria Williams, had gone to visit her grandchildren in San Martin, Estado Bolivar, Venezuela. They had paddled across the Cuyuni River in a small wooden canoe to make the trip.

It was while returning from the trip that a speedboat, powered by a 75-Horse Power (HP) outboard engine, crashed into their canoe.

Police reported that the crash took place in the vicinity of ‘Lynette Shop,’ at the Eteringbang boat landing.

Both Williams and her daughter were thrown into the river. Williams, however, was run over by the speedboat.

Kaieteur News was told that she was chopped multiple times about her body by the propeller of the outboard engine.

One of her knees was almost severed and a few of her fingers completely chopped off.

She was pulled from the water and rushed to Eteringbang Health Centre, but the doctor was reportedly on leave.

After some 30 minutes of waiting at the health center, this newspaper learnt, a decision was then taken for her to be transported back to San Martin, Venezuela, for medical attention.

The San Martin health center could not attend to the woman either. Kaieteur News was told by family members that the medical facility did not have the equipment and necessary medicines to treat her.

Bleeding and in agony, Williams was made to wait for another hour before she could’ve received an approval from the Venezuelan authorities to be sent to another hospital located in Tumeremo.

The journey to Tumeremo lasted some five hours in a pick-up. By the time Williams arrived at the hospital, she had lost too much blood and there was not much that the doctors could have done to save her.

Police have since identified the captain of the speedboat as a Venezuelan by the name of Sankar.

In a release sent out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that Sankar is yet to be arrested.

Persons from the Eteringbang area who spoke with this media house said that rumors are circulating in the community that he was nabbed by the police yesterday.