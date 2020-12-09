Police track killers as traumatised survivor surfaces

Eadly Garnett Street attack…

Kaieteur News – As police continue its efforts in tracking down the killers of Peter Gonsalves, 60, who was shot dead on Monday night for his motorcycle, his pillion rider who survived remains heavily traumatized.

Gonsalves, a father of four and a construction worker of Pere Street, Kitty, was riddled with bullets around 09:30hrs in front of Red Bar, located on Garnett Street, Newtown.

The man had left his home with a worker, the pillion rider, Ravindra Ramlakhan, 18, in search of cigarettes. Their search came to an abrupt end after two men, also on a motorcycle, rode up beside them in front of Red Bar. The pillion rider of that bike jumped off and attempted to relieve Gonsalves of his black and white XR Honda motorcycle.

Gonsalves put up a fight and the bandit drew his weapon, shot him several times before escaping with the motorcycle.

Gonsalves stumbled twice, according to eyewitnesses, before falling face down to the ground.

Standing close by and witnessing his boss killed in front of him was Ramlakhan.

In a state of shock, eyewitnesses recalled Ramlakhan placing his hand on his head and saying: “We just come out to buy cigarette and dem kill this man.”

Ramlakhan stood there for a few minutes speechless and staring at the corpse of his boss. He borrowed a phone from someone who rushed out to investigate and informed his family of what took place.

He then walked away and stood a short distance away from the scene. Notably shaken by the incident, Ramlakhan could not say much. All he said was that “it happened so fast”.

He could not remember how the men looked or what kind of bike they were riding. A short while after, he disappeared from the scene.

His family members arrived shortly after to see if he was okay and to pick him up but he could not be found.

His mother was worried and told reporters that he hails from Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

“He don’t know Georgetown, he does not have any money or cellphone, where will he go?” she asked.

She kept saying: “What if they attack him again? What if they kill him because he saw their faces?”

Eyewitnesses and those at the scene tried to calm her down and gave her all assurance that he will be safe.

The woman along with other family members left in search of him.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, yesterday his mother said that he arrived home safely. “He did not say how he got home but he made it,” she said.

The woman took him to the police station to give a statement and then took him home again.

She told Kaieteur News that he is still traumatized by the shooting and has not been speaking much.

“It seems like he so shaken up that all he can do is sleep”.

There has been a rash of robberies for motorcycles by young bandits.