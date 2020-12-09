Over 2,000 residents to receive electricity in Little and Big Baiboo

Kaieteur News – Over 2,000 residents of Little and Big Baiboo, Mahaica Creek, Berbice, will access electricity for the first time as the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is currently constructing the network infrastructure within these communities.

The promise was made back in October during a visit by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Region Five Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal.