NDC chairman insists protestors had old grievances

Protests at Crabwood Creek…

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) of Crabwood Creek/Moleson Creek, Tero Arjune, is denying that he has under-performed and acted unfavorably with residents of that area during his 13 years at the helm of that council.

Arjune has since stated that the residents who turned up to protest were “one set of people” who had old grievances with him.

The NDC chairman disclosed that one protestor who spoke with the media on Monday, was taken to court by the Sanitary Department for constructing a chicken pen on his plot of land that happens to be situated in a residential area.

That court matter concluded a month ago and the magistrate had ruled that Singh should remove the structure within three months. The structure still stands, Arjune stressed.

He stated that residents had turned up at the NDC with a signed petition for Singh to cease building the chicken pen and the NDC had delivered a document to Singh for him to halt the process. The individual was also a former councillor of the NDC.

“That is the old grievance he has with me and this NDC because I did not approve the building of that. We also have another person before the court for the same thing and we have visited other smaller chicken farmers and given them warnings as well, so I believe that is where this is coming from,” Arjune said.

Arjune also mentioned that another of the protestors was occupying the government reserves and had dug a drain on the access dam used by residents. The individual had also occupied the farmer’s access point but the NDC had gone after him after residents complained.

The NDC official believes that the protest was led by the chicken farmer and other residents who the NDC took steps against in the past.

Arjune is standing by the work he has done as the NDC Chairman and stated that under the previous government, his NDC could have done very little since very little finances were given.

Referencing the comment made by one the protestors that the streets are not being done, Arjune disclosed that the NDC is only responsible for minor remedial works to streets while the major works are handled by the RDC or Public Works Ministry.

The NDC has already earmarked four streets to be fixed.

“The residents just need to be a little patient…we weren’t getting money to do much so now we are able to do much more.”

It was also pointed out that all of the staffers attached to the NDC are educated.

“All of the staff there either have tertiary education or secondary education,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDC chairman has since disclosed that regional officials have indicated to him that an investigation will be done surrounding the NDC and the protest.

Protestors on Monday set tires on fire on the Crabwood Creek public road, opposite the NDC office.

The resident brandished placards calling for the removal of the NDC Chairman and Overseer. The protestors stated that they were unsatisfied with how the NDC has been performing and serving the residents of that area.