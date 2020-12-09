Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Mom needs help finding teenage daughter

Dec 09, 2020 News

Missing Teen: Trinity Carew

Kaieteur News – A mother is pleading with the public to assist her in finding her 16-year-old daughter who disappeared from home on Wednesday, December 2.
Missing is Trinity Carew of Rainbow City, Linden, Region 10.
Her mother, Nichelle Fable, said that she had left Carew at home with her younger sister around 16:55 hrs. that afternoon and went to the market.
While at the market, she was informed by her little daughter that Carew left home with a haversack.
Carew has not returned home since then. Calls to her phone went unanswered.
Other family members too had not seen her since. Without any knowledge of her whereabouts, Nichelle is worried that she could be in danger.
Carew was last seen wearing light pink-coloured top and light-coloured blue jeans.
Anyone who might have seen Carew or have any information on her whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or her parents on 661-1505, 661-1037 and 444-2695.

