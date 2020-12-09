MOH records lowest COVID-19 infections in weeks

Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) is for the first time in weeks recording a small number of new COVID -19 infections.
According to the MOH updated dashboard released yesterday, there were only three new COVID-19 cases.
The new cases takes Guyana’s overall number of confirmed cases to 5, 700. According to the update, Regions One, Four and Seven recorded one new case each.
