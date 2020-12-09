ExxonMobil says it won’t recover $2.7B donations

DEAR EDITOR,

The headline in Kaieteur News on December 8th (“ExxonMobil makes $32M COVID donation it can take back later”) was disappointing and misleading. It is particularly disappointing, since I have been on record in this very publication as stating that ExxonMobil Guyana will not recover any of the GY$2.7B we have made in donations and sponsorships in Guyana. Had your publication contacted us as it did more than a year ago when this article was published, we would have confirmed this.

While I don’t expect Kaieteur News or others to agree with us on every issue of oil and gas development, I hope that we can prevent confusion about the donations we have made and will continue to make in Guyana.

Our contributions have gone to support organizations and people in each region of Guyana. We have helped students and the government adjust to COVID-19, women start businesses, people train for jobs, wildlife organizations study and conserve Guyana’s unique natural heritage, among other causes. Many people on our team work hard to make these possible and take pride in the work of these organisations.

Regards,

Janelle Persaud

Public and Government Affairs Advisor