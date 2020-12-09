Curfew-breaking party goers fined; accused hostess on bail

Kaieteur News – Two partygoers pleaded guilty on Monday for breaching the COVID-19 curfew.

The accused hostess of the Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara party was released on $10,000 bail.

The alleged party hostess, Shondell Payne-Lewis, 33; Quacy Lyte, 19; and Wayne Bess, 33, all appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en Hoop Magistrate Court, West Coast Demerara.

The defendants were charged with breaching the 10:30 pm to 4 am curfew in contravention of Number Four of the Covid-19 Emergency Measures.

Payne-Lewis pleaded guilty to breach of curfew and failure to wear a mask. She was fined $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. However, for hosting the party, she denied the offence, pleading not guilty. She was granted $10,000 bail.

Lyte and Bess both pleaded guilty to breach of curfew, failure to wear a mask and attending the illegal social activity.

They were fined $5,000 each for not wearing a mask, $10,000 for breach of curfew and $10,000 for attending the illegal party.

The defendants were arrested on Sunday morning around 01:25 hrs. after police busted an illegal party at Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

They were part of a group of 350 persons who scattered and ran away upon seeing police patrol ranks.

As they ran pass a vehicle under the control of Commander Errol Watts, at least one of the persons slashed a tyre with a sharp object.

Police have stated that those perpetrators are still to be arrested.