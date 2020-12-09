Curfew-breaking party goers fined; accused hostess on bail

Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two partygoers pleaded guilty on Monday for breaching the COVID-19 curfew.
The accused hostess of the Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara party was released on $10,000 bail.
The alleged party hostess, Shondell Payne-Lewis, 33; Quacy Lyte, 19; and Wayne Bess, 33, all appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en Hoop Magistrate Court, West Coast Demerara.
The defendants were charged with breaching the 10:30 pm to 4 am curfew in contravention of Number Four of the Covid-19 Emergency Measures.
Payne-Lewis pleaded guilty to breach of curfew and failure to wear a mask. She was fined $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. However, for hosting the party, she denied the offence, pleading not guilty. She was granted $10,000 bail.
Lyte and Bess both pleaded guilty to breach of curfew, failure to wear a mask and attending the illegal social activity.
They were fined $5,000 each for not wearing a mask, $10,000 for breach of curfew and $10,000 for attending the illegal party.
The defendants were arrested on Sunday morning around 01:25 hrs. after police busted an illegal party at Back Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
They were part of a group of 350 persons who scattered and ran away upon seeing police patrol ranks.
As they ran pass a vehicle under the control of Commander Errol Watts, at least one of the persons slashed a tyre with a sharp object.
Police have stated that those perpetrators are still to be arrested.
Dec 09, 2020For the third successive year, the Pele F.C. Alumni in association with the Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park which is led by President Carol Parris brought early Christmas smiles to the faces of...
Dec 09, 2020
Dec 09, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. Vincent Adams is quoted in the newspapers as saying that professionals should not face losing their... more
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has big plans. It is involved in planning for bridges across the Demerara... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]