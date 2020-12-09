Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Berbice market vendor robbed, raped in early morning attack

Dec 09, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A female market vendor, 35, from the Corentyne, East Berbice, is now traumatised after a morning attack.
She was raped and robbed while awaiting transportation to the market.
According to the police, the incident happened last Thursday.
The suspect, identified as Dineshwar Balgobin, has since been arrested and likely to be charged soon.
Kaieteur News was told that the incident occurred sometime around 3:00hrs on the day in question.
The woman told police that she was on the road awaiting transportation to the market to sell her produce when she was approached by the suspect.
She stated that the suspect came up to her and placed a knife to her neck and took away her cell phone valued at $28,000.
He then had forced sexual intercourse with her.
The suspect escaped after the incident and the vendor immediately reported the matter to the police.
Balgobin was later arrested and placed on an ID parade where he was positively identified by the victim.

 

