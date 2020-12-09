Berbice man ran into path of minibus – driver claims

Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A labourer is currently hospitalized after a minibus hit him down on Monday, along the Chester Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
The labourer, Maxwell Mona, 55, of Chester Village, was struck down around 18:20 hrs.
According to police, Mona had run into the path of the minibus.
Police stated the minibus was heading west along the southern side of the road when, Mona suddenly ran across from same side. The bus driver claimed that he had applied brakes to avoid hitting down the man.
The minibus did not stop in time and the left front side collided with Mona and flung him onto the roadway.
He was picked in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he was treated and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. There he was admitted in a critical condition.
Police stated breathalyzer test was conducted on the minibus driver but no trace of alcohol was found.
Investigations are continuing.
