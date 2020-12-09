Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Baramita woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Dec 09, 2020 News

Charged and placed on bail: Otina Scott.

Kaieteur News – Otina Scott, 24, of Baramita, North West District, Region One, was yesterday charged with attempted murder and placed on $300,000 bail.
It was alleged that she stabbed another woman several times.
The accused appeared at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court, Region One before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus via Skype, where she was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The matter was adjourned until December 20.
According to the police, the incident occurred at around 21:50 hrs. on Friday at Barama Line.
The injured woman has been identified as Joanna John, 25, of Barama Line.
Speaking with this publication, a villager related that John was imbibing alcohol at a shop in the village and later left to go home. On her way home she crossed path with Scott who was at her sister’s house at the time.
It was there that an argument ensued between the women, which led to the suspect arming herself with a broken bottle.
According to the villager, the two women had bad blood between them, going back a few years.
Reports are that the suspect inflicted several stabs to the body of John.
The police was summoned to the scene and John was picked up and taken to the Baramita Health Centre.
According to the police, the woman is still in the hospital. Her condition is serious but stable.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park host Christmas Walk in and Collect Gift Event

Pele F.C. Alumni and Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park host...

Dec 09, 2020

For the third successive year, the Pele F.C. Alumni in association with the Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park which is led by President Carol Parris brought early Christmas smiles to the faces of...
Read More
De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to comprehensive win

De Franca, Haniff lead Wellman Masters to...

Dec 09, 2020

Head Coach Márcio Máximo believes that Government’s role is essential for progression

Head Coach Márcio Máximo believes that...

Dec 09, 2020

Maximizing Media Seminar – A transformative approach for sports men and women

Maximizing Media Seminar – A transformative...

Dec 08, 2020

GGA/Nexgen GA host fund raiser for Enmore Orphanage

GGA/Nexgen GA host fund raiser for Enmore...

Dec 08, 2020

Changes must be made for 2nd Test, Hetymer could be asked to open batting

Changes must be made for 2nd Test, Hetymer could...

Dec 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Lil wuk and big wuk

    Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has big plans. It is involved in planning for bridges across the Demerara... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]