Baramita woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Kaieteur News – Otina Scott, 24, of Baramita, North West District, Region One, was yesterday charged with attempted murder and placed on $300,000 bail.
It was alleged that she stabbed another woman several times.
The accused appeared at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court, Region One before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus via Skype, where she was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The matter was adjourned until December 20.
According to the police, the incident occurred at around 21:50 hrs. on Friday at Barama Line.
The injured woman has been identified as Joanna John, 25, of Barama Line.
Speaking with this publication, a villager related that John was imbibing alcohol at a shop in the village and later left to go home. On her way home she crossed path with Scott who was at her sister’s house at the time.
It was there that an argument ensued between the women, which led to the suspect arming herself with a broken bottle.
According to the villager, the two women had bad blood between them, going back a few years.
Reports are that the suspect inflicted several stabs to the body of John.
The police was summoned to the scene and John was picked up and taken to the Baramita Health Centre.
According to the police, the woman is still in the hospital. Her condition is serious but stable.
