Attorney-at-law, Glenn Hanoman, is new GNBA’s chairman

Kaieteur News – The Office of the Prime Minister announced yesterday that a new Board of Directors of the Guyana National Broadcast Authority (GNBA) has been appointed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The appointments were made pursuant to the Broadcast Act No. 17 of 2011.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, the appointments were made after significant examination of the most competent and available candidates of Guyanese patriots.The board’s life is effective from December 1, 2020 and runs for one year.

Attorney-at-law, Glen Hanoman has been selected as the Chairman of the new board.

Other members of the board include Valmikki Singh – Spectrum specialist; Devi Sukhdeo – Accountant; Robert Mohamed – Broadcaster and Jason Abdulla – Digital Communications Specialist.

Representatives from the Telecommunications Agency and the Opposition are still to be named.

In the meantime, the statement pointed out that the GNBA is the legal body in Guyana with the responsibility to regulate, monitor, protect, improve and maintain the highest standards of broadcasting in Guyana.

“The selection of such a diverse and experienced board is indicative of Government’s commitment to ensuring professionalism, equity and high standards in the broadcast industry in Guyana,” the release said.