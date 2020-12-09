Attorney-at-law, Glenn Hanoman, is new GNBA’s chairman

Latest update December 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Office of the Prime Minister announced yesterday that a new Board of Directors of the Guyana National Broadcast Authority (GNBA) has been appointed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.
The appointments were made pursuant to the Broadcast Act No. 17 of 2011.
According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, the appointments were made after significant examination of the most competent and available candidates of Guyanese patriots.The board’s life is effective from December 1, 2020 and runs for one year.
Attorney-at-law, Glen Hanoman has been selected as the Chairman of the new board.
Other members of the board include Valmikki Singh – Spectrum specialist; Devi Sukhdeo – Accountant; Robert Mohamed – Broadcaster and Jason Abdulla – Digital Communications Specialist.
Representatives from the Telecommunications Agency and the Opposition are still to be named.
In the meantime, the statement pointed out that the GNBA is the legal body in Guyana with the responsibility to regulate, monitor, protect, improve and maintain the highest standards of broadcasting in Guyana.
“The selection of such a diverse and experienced board is indicative of Government’s commitment to ensuring professionalism, equity and high standards in the broadcast industry in Guyana,” the release said.
Dec 09, 2020For the third successive year, the Pele F.C. Alumni in association with the Lions Club of Georgetown, Durban Park which is led by President Carol Parris brought early Christmas smiles to the faces of...
Dec 09, 2020
Dec 09, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. Vincent Adams is quoted in the newspapers as saying that professionals should not face losing their... more
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has big plans. It is involved in planning for bridges across the Demerara... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]