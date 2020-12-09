$67M in road upgrades for Black Bush Polder

Kaieteur News – Some $67M in road works will soon commence in Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, East Berbice.

This was announced by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during a visit to the area yesterday.

In a meeting with residents in the area, Minister Edghill said he received several complaints concerning the deplorable condition of the road.

As a result, the deteriorated sections of the main access road will be rehabilitated, a Ministry of Public Infrastructure release said.

Accompanying Minister Edghill on his visit was the Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan and Vice Chair, Zamal Hussain.

According to Minister Edghill, the contract was last week awarded for the rehabilitation works.

The contractor, KP Thomas, will be responsible for ensuring residents get access to the market to transport their crop, given that Black Bush Polder is predominantly a farming area.

Minister Edghill urged the farmers to “expand and capitalize” as the Government’s vision is to produce much more than rice and cash crops.

“Let us do as much as possible,” he encouraged.

The Minister was keen to note that agriculture is still important and remains high on the Irfaan Ali government’s agenda.

He reminded that the Ministry of Public Works is currently in the process of building more roads to open up access to lands for farming and residential purposes.

The Public Works Minister also used the opportunity during his official visit to inspect infrastructural projects ongoing in Regions Five and Six.

At Light Town, East Bank Berbice, residents are preparing to have electricity for the first time ever.

Minister Edghill said he hopes to have electricity available to the citizens at the soonest time possible.

In Region Five a $53M project is also progressing smoothly at De Hoop, Mahaica.

This project will allow for deplorable sections of the main road to be rehabilitated.

During a brief meeting with residents and farmers, Minister Edghill outlined the importance of the trucks adhering to the weight restrictions and specific tonnage the truck is specified to carry, since overloading has played a massive role in destroying the road surface and shoulders.