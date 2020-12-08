Wife walks free of murder charge

Husband found in car trunk…

Kaieteur News – After spending 20 months incarcerated for the alleged murder of her husband, whose body was found in a car trunk in 2009, 50-year-old Milaimi Alli yesterday had the murder charge withdrawn against her.

Ten years after her husband was murdered, the police had issued a wanted bulletin for the woman and, in April 2019, she was arrested at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport after returning from the United States of America (USA).

Alli was subsequently put before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after being implicated in the crime.

Alli was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that in the company of another, between July 11, 2009 and July 12, 2009, at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Ramzan Alli.

However, yesterday when the matter was called at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, the court was informed that based on advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the murder charge against Alli will be withdrawn.

According to article 187:1, “The Director of Public Prosecutions (referred to in this article as ‘the Director’) shall have power in any case in which he or she considers it desirable to do so – (a) to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person

before any court, other than a court martial, in respect of any offence against the law of Guyana; (b) to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other person or authority; and (c) to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or her or any other person or authority.”

As such, Magistrate Azore discharged the murder case against the woman, and she was set free.

Alli was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva.

According to reports, the police had first charged Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, a taxi driver, for Ramzan Alli’s murder. It is alleged Mitchell had given a caution statement in which he admitted to killing the fuel dealer on a woman’s orders.

Police sources had indicated that Alli was slain at his Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home and then his body was placed in a rented car and transported to the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

The woman, who Mitchell implicated, had allegedly plotted the murder the same day that the victim and his relatives were having a religious service for Alli’s brother, Akbar Alli, who was gunned down on July 24, 2008.

Ramzan Alli, 45, was discovered dead around 08:00 hrs. on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

While his limbs were not bound, a plastic bag was duct-taped over his head. A post mortem had revealed that he died from suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Relatives had launched a search after several calls to Ramzan Alli’s cell phone went unanswered. The father of two had reportedly left his home to buy meat for the aforementioned religious function.

A relative eventually spotted the rental car on the Railway Embankment, and reportedly saw blood dripping from the trunk. He then forced the trunk open and found the body.

Relatives had ruled out robbery since they said he never wore jewellery and did not have any money on his person.