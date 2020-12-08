Three arrested for stealing cement ransom

Kaieteur News – Three persons have been arrested for stealing a cement ransom worth $3,000,000 from A. Mazarally and Son’s Limited located at Buckhall, Region Three.

The ransom is believed to have been stolen between November 30 and December 5, 2020.

According to police, the property was secured in the company’s compound by KGM and Tek Nine Security on November 30.

However, on December 5, when checks were made around 08:45hrs for the ransom, it was nowhere to be found.

Police launched an investigation and later apprehended the suspects.