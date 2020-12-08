Teen in Hillfoot accident succumbs

Kaieteur News – The teenager who was saved by her ponytail following a car accident on November 22 last on the Hillfoot Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, has succumbed to her injuries. This was confirmed by a source at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The teen is identified as 18-year-old Aalliyah Norton of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

When this publication contacted the Norton family, a relative said that the girl passed away Friday evening. The relative further revealed that the post mortem results showed that Norton died from pneumonia. “Her lung was punctured and it got infected,” the relative said. She described Norton as a very loving and caring person, who always carried a smile on her face.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of Region Four ‘B,’ Linden Isles, disclosed that he is currently preparing a report that is to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions, for further action into the case.

Reports are that the motorcar in which Norton was an occupant, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road. The driver of the motorcar told police that while proceeding, an unknown vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction – overtook another vehicle and ended up in his path. The driver alleged that upon seeing that, he pulled south to avoid a collision, when the right side back tyre “blew out.” The driver reportedly lost control resulting in the vehicle toppling over and ended up off the road in a trench. As a result, Norton who was seated in the back seat of the car received injuries to her head and was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state. According to

Norton’s sister who spoke of the accident with this publication stated that it was a bus driver, heading up the highway, who had noticed the injured Norton. While looking at the car in the water, the bus driver saw Norton’s ponytail and pulled her out from the water and rushed her to the hospital along with another person. She was taken to the Diamond Hospital then later transferred to the GPHC where she was admitted to the ICU.

Norton leaves to mourn her sister and younger brother with whom she resided.