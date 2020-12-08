Talk de way people gan understand

Latest update December 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem had an election yesterday. And one man win by a mudslide. No sooner he win, he start throwing shade at de government.
It remind dem boys of a story about a man who house falling down. Yet he tek it pon he own fuh deh criticizing oder people homes.
Dem boys seh talking is about communicating, not about sounding good. If you does communicate better using Creolese, den stick to dat. People gan understand yuh de same way dem used to understand Bagee from Essequibo. Dah man nag gat fancy English in he mouth but when he talk, even if is stupidness, people understand what he seh. So dem boys wan seh dat dere is no fallen glory in trying fuh communicate de best way yuh know how.
It important to get yuh message across. Is not de words you use but how dese words are received.
One morning, I was going out of meh house when I met my neighbour’s daughter who was pregnant. When I returned home, I saw her fader closing de door. I told him: “Your daughter hasn’t married yet I wonder how it is possible a girl without any husband be pregnant?”
For a moment, her fader with a bitter smile said: “She isn’t pregnant; it is all wind in her belly. When she farts, she would recover.”
De next year, I saw de same girl with a baby in her arms. Next day when I was going out, I saw her fader and so I told him: “I saw your daughter with her fart in her arms.”
Talk half and see who gan try to talk thing with sense.
Dec 08, 2020Kaieteur News – Some of Guyana’s most talented athletes are gearing-up for a busy 2021 and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), tomorrow night, will be hosting a webinar in an effort to help...
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Director of Veterinary and Public Health (DVPH) of the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Livestock... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is a dying city. It is decayed and degraded; and has no future. The PPP/C realizes the impossibility... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]