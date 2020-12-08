Talk de way people gan understand

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem had an election yesterday. And one man win by a mudslide. No sooner he win, he start throwing shade at de government.

It remind dem boys of a story about a man who house falling down. Yet he tek it pon he own fuh deh criticizing oder people homes.

Dem boys seh talking is about communicating, not about sounding good. If you does communicate better using Creolese, den stick to dat. People gan understand yuh de same way dem used to understand Bagee from Essequibo. Dah man nag gat fancy English in he mouth but when he talk, even if is stupidness, people understand what he seh. So dem boys wan seh dat dere is no fallen glory in trying fuh communicate de best way yuh know how.

It important to get yuh message across. Is not de words you use but how dese words are received.

One morning, I was going out of meh house when I met my neighbour’s daughter who was pregnant. When I returned home, I saw her fader closing de door. I told him: “Your daughter hasn’t married yet I wonder how it is possible a girl without any husband be pregnant?”

For a moment, her fader with a bitter smile said: “She isn’t pregnant; it is all wind in her belly. When she farts, she would recover.”

De next year, I saw de same girl with a baby in her arms. Next day when I was going out, I saw her fader and so I told him: “I saw your daughter with her fart in her arms.”

Talk half and see who gan try to talk thing with sense.