Small businesses targeted to tender more for government contracts

Kaieteur News – Small businesses are being targeted to benefit from the billions of dollars available in government contracts.

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC), which regulates public procurement, yesterday reported that it successfully hosted the Annual Procurement Week 2020 last month.

It was held under the theme – ‘Small Businesses in Public Procurement – The Local Experience.’ The activities included a virtual symposium, a radio programme and a public open day.

“The Commission notes that following the conclusion of the event, it has been able to have ongoing discussions with representatives of procuring entities, private sector representative organizations and other key stakeholders, towards enabling the environment for small businesses to participate fully and formally in the opportunities available within the public procurement system.”

At the open day, the final event of the annual Procurement Week, small business owners and other interested persons interacted with representatives of the Commission including the Chief Executive Officer, heads of departments, Manager of Investigations and Procurement Specialists and discussed matters pertaining to public procurement in general and the implications of public procurement for small businesses specifically.

From this event, “the Commission recommended to its various stakeholders, the need to vigorously continue education and information sharing with the public towards building a greater understanding of and confidence in the public procurement system.”

The commission said that these activities have started and it will continue to offer its support and guidance in the implementation of the recommendations and necessary reforms.