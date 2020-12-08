Narine, Mentore re-elected as G/T Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Kaiteur News – By way of a majority vote, members of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council yesterday, re-elected Pandit Ubraj Narine and councillor Alfred Mentore to serve another term as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

Both Narine and Mentore were re-elected on 18 votes each. They have held the positions since 2018.

During the election which took place in the City Hall compound, Councillor Oscar Clarke was also re-elected as Chairman of the Finance Committee and Councillor Ivelaw Henry as Vice Chairman. The other committee members elected are Clayton Hinds, Heston Bostwick, Yvonne Ferguson and Alfred Mentore.

Immediately after his re-election, the Mayor renewed his call for greater cooperation with the Government and Private Sector Commission (PSC) towards realizing the goals of the Council for improving the city.

“I’m willing and ready to work with government for the benefit of the citizenry. I want the government and the private sector to stop playing politics and let us get on with the developments of the city, and the lives of people are very important in this crucial time,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor said too that despite their differences, the door is still open for the Council to work with the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

In this regard, the Mayor noted that the government must heed the call of the municipality for a national solid waste management programme.

“We believe landfills will cause harm to our water, our environment and diseases can also emerge from landfill, I believe the way to go is clean up and green up, we need a recycle plan in our country, we need a national solid waste management plan,” Narine added.

Further, he said that the government should look into some other pressing issues such as drainage and irrigation– not just in Georgetown but across the country.

“…Because if you deal with solid waste and leave drainage, it would never work,” Narine said adding that the Georgetown City Council has been looking to update the city by-laws to adequately address issues under its purview.

The Mayor said in the coming year, a number of policies on the refurbishing of City Hall and the redevelopment of the Stabroek Market Square will be the focus.

“We will be working on a new surplus policy, assets registry policy, as well the new building by-laws which are with the engineer association…so there is a lot of development.”

The Mayor also called for better engagements with the PSC and other private sector bodies. He noted the PSC appears to have abandoned the Council right after the new government took Office.

“We are still hoping to realize some of the agreements we signed with these private sector organizations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said the cooperation is needed since together, businesses, government agencies, and residential areas currently owe the Council over $8B.