Missing Canje man found floating in trench

Dec 08, 2020

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old man who went missing on Sunday from East Canje, Berbice was yesterday discovered partially submerged in a trench at No.5 Bramfield Public Road, Number 19 Village, Berbice.
Dead is Chubbylall Kumar of New Area Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.
Police have disclosed that the body of a male East Indian was discovered sometime around 07:30 hrs., in the trench that runs East to West and is situated on the Northern side of the said public road.
The body was found floating face down by a passer-by and the police were immediately contacted. When the police arrived on the scene, persons had already gathered to get a glimpse of the corpse with the intention of possibly identifying him. He was fished out of the trench by a policeman who examined the body and determined that there were no marks of violence on the exposed parts of his body.
The body was clad in a cream coloured shorts with a green face mask still covering his mouth and nose. A dark blue vest which is believed to be his, was found some 35 meters away from the body along with a peach coloured shirt about 20 meters away. His body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Based on preliminary investigations conducted in the fields, several persons were questioned from the area where his body was found, but no-one could identify the body. No foul play is suspected. The body is presently lying at the Arokium Funeral home where he was later identified by a relative as Chubbylall Kumar.
Kaieteur News was informed that he was a former plumber attached to the Rose Hall Estate. There are suspicions that Kumar’s death was the result of drowning.

 

