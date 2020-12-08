Man shot dead fighting off gunmen for motorcycle

Latest update December 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – An errand to buy cigarettes turned into tragedy for a 60-year-old man after he was riddled with bullets last evening while fighting off gunmen for his Black and White Honda XR motorcycle.
Dead is Peter Gonsalves, 60, a construction worker of Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
According to eyewitnesses, Gonsalves was shot dead some time after 21:00hrs in front of Red Bar, located on Garnett Street.
Kaieteur News was told that minutes prior to his demise, Gonsalves had left home on his motorcycle with one of his workers, Ravindra Ramlakhan, 18, to purchase some cigarettes.
Eyewitnesses detailed that Gonsalves and the pillion rider, Ramlakhan, rode pass them on Garnett Street and stopped in front of Red Bar.
Another motorcycle pulled up beside them and one of the males (the pillion rider of that motorcylce) jumped off and walked up to Gonsalves.
The bandit reportedly pushed Gonsalves and Ramlakhan off of their motorcycle and took hold of it. However, according to eyewitnesses, Gonsalves put up a fight. After a brief scuffle, the gunman drew his weapon and shot Gonsalves several times.
One eyewitness said he stumbled twice before falling facedown to the ground. The bandit then hopped on the bike, started it and rode off together with his accomplice.
Ramlakhan was not injured but was left in a state of shock. Eyewitnesses recalled that all he kept saying was “we just come out to buy cigarette and dem kill this man”.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, Gonsalves was seen lying in a pool of blood. It was revealed that Gonsalves observed that he was being trailed by the gunmen and decided to stop at Red Bar.
There are speculations that he stopped there because there were bright lights in front of the bar and persons outside “setting up Christmas decorations”.
He must have taught, eyewitnesses said, that the gunmen would have aborted their mission but they did not.
