Man charged with murder of Linden vendor

Latest update December 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Larry DaSilva of 119 J Wismar Housing Scheme was yesterday charged with the murder of a 54-year-old vendor, Dwane Williams, whose body was found behind a shack with gaping wounds to his throat and right wrist.
The defendant appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between the hours of 21:00 hrs. on November 26 and 05:45 hrs. on November 27 last, at Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, he murdered Williams. The man was remanded to prison and will return to court on January 11, 2021.
Reports are that the nephew of the deceased, reportedly told police that Williams had visited him and his mother, where he spent some time then later, informed them that he was leaving to go home and cook. The man’s body was later found by residents lying behind a shack with wounds seen to the throat and another to the right wrist.
Based on the police statement, a knife which is suspected to be the murder weapon was discovered in a drain a short distance away from the body. Williams’ body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and later to the G-Jetsco Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. An autopsy report later gave the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.
Dec 08, 2020Kaieteur News – Some of Guyana’s most talented athletes are gearing-up for a busy 2021 and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), tomorrow night, will be hosting a webinar in an effort to help...
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 08, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Dec 07, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Director of Veterinary and Public Health (DVPH) of the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Livestock... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is a dying city. It is decayed and degraded; and has no future. The PPP/C realizes the impossibility... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The presidents of Guyana and Suriname have announced two major joint venture... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]