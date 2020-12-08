Man charged with murder of Linden vendor

Kaieteur News – Larry DaSilva of 119 J Wismar Housing Scheme was yesterday charged with the murder of a 54-year-old vendor, Dwane Williams, whose body was found behind a shack with gaping wounds to his throat and right wrist.

The defendant appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between the hours of 21:00 hrs. on November 26 and 05:45 hrs. on November 27 last, at Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, he murdered Williams. The man was remanded to prison and will return to court on January 11, 2021.

Reports are that the nephew of the deceased, reportedly told police that Williams had visited him and his mother, where he spent some time then later, informed them that he was leaving to go home and cook. The man’s body was later found by residents lying behind a shack with wounds seen to the throat and another to the right wrist.

Based on the police statement, a knife which is suspected to be the murder weapon was discovered in a drain a short distance away from the body. Williams’ body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and later to the G-Jetsco Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. An autopsy report later gave the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.